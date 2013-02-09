BRUSSELS Feb 9 A small passenger plane crashed at Belgium's Charleroi airport on Saturday, killing five people and closing the airport that is a hub for Ryanair and other low-cost carriers.

The aircraft, a Cessna, had problems on takeoff and tried to return to Charleroi airport but crashed on the side of the runway, Belgian news agency Belga and Flemish state broadcaster VRT said.

Two adults and three children were killed, a Belgian official told RTBF radio.

An airport official contacted by Reuters said the airport was closed, but declined further comment.