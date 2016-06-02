BRUSSELS, June 2 Belgium infringed EU law by
guaranteeing the investments of some indirect shareholders of
bailed-out financial group Dexia in 2011, the EU's top
court advisor said on Thursday.
The Advocate General, whose opinions are not binding but is
usually followed by the European Court of Justice, said Belgium
should not have granted 800,000 private investors in cooperative
ARCO protection under the deposit guarantee scheme.
ARCO, an organisation linked to Belgium's Christian trade
union, was a major shareholder in Dexia and went into
liquidation in 2011 after the Franco-Belgian group was bailed
out.
The Commission decided in 2014 that the deposit protection
scheme, for up to 100,000 euros ($112,000) per ARCO shareholder,
breached EU state aid rules. Belgium then appealed to the
European court.
"The Commission did not wrongly apply the concept of aid and
the decision is not insufficiently substantiated," the Advocate
General said in her opinion.
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)