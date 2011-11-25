By Ben Deighton
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Nov 25 The Chief Executive of
troubled Franco-Belgian bank Dexia on Friday accused
speculators of using underhand methods to try to force a default
in sovereign bonds, a practice he compared to 17th-century
piracy.
Pierre Mariani has been forced to seek government help for
Dexia, which has been hit by the dwindling value of its holdings
of European government bonds. At a seminar in Brussels, he spoke
out against speculators who, he said, buy insurance against bond
defaults, and then try to cause a default.
"We are pretty much in that situation, where there are bad
people who buy these insurances, and behind they go and finance
pirates who will allow them to make a lot of money on it,"
Mariani said.
"We are in a mechanism which is what the king of England
banned in the 17th century, that's to say the naked insuring of
shipping cargoes ... because there were bad people who
subscribed to the insurance even though they had no stake in the
ships in question and who paid pirates to sink them."
Dexia remains on financial life support while it waits for
Belgium, France and Luxembourg to finalise the details of a
guarantee package promised in October. Until then, the bank is
relying on expensive emergency central bank funding.
Facing the threat of collapse, Dexia agreed in October to
the nationalisation of its Belgian banking division. At the same
time, France, Belgium and Luxembourg committed to provide the
bank with 90 billion euros ($120 billion) in state guarantees.
Dexia is still waiting for the details of this deal to be
finalised.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
(Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Will Waterman)