* Expects growth to slow only very slightly

* Lack of Belgian government a concern for markets

BRUSSELS Oct 27 The debt crisis of 2011 is not as bad as the credit crunch of 2008-2009, but may be longer as governments no longer have the resources to kick-start economies, ECB governing council member Luc Coene said in an interview published on Thursday.

"In 2008 the state was the rescuing angel but now it is the problem child," Coene told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

Coene said he expected economic growth to stabilise and decline only very slightly.

"Two consecutive quarters of 0.1 percent of economic decline is also formally known as a recession so it would be too strong to say that I don't expect a recession," he said.

Coene said the current economic problems were not as bad as in 2008-2009 and any decline should not be as pronounced.

"We will never reach the depths of 2009 but the recovery will be slower because we don't have the capacity to stimulate the economy as strongly," Coene said.

The ECB governing council member and governor of the Belgian central bank also said that Belgium would need to appease markets worried about its high government debt and the lack of a new government since June 2010 elections.

Talks are ongoing to replace the interim government, headed by Yves Leterme.

"Our weak spot is our government debt which we have to reduce," Coene said. "That and the political uncertainty causes the market to ask questions." (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)