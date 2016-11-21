BRUSSELS, Nov 21 Belgium's consumer confidence
index rose in November, the central bank said on Monday. The
index rose to -7 points in November from -13 in the previous
month.
Nov 2016 Oct 2016 Nov 2015
Belgian economy -6 -14 -2
Unemployment 21 38 14
Household finances -1 -3 -2
Ability to save 1 4 1
Overall index -7 -13 -4
(The numbers represent Belgian consumers' outlook for the
next 12 months. For unemployment, a positive figure means the
perception has deteriorated)
The index is based on a monthly telephone survey of more
than 1,000 consumers on their outlook for the country's job and
economic prospects as well as their own financial situation and
ability to save money.
The index is the balance of positive and negative replies,
with a figure of zero meaning Belgians are evenly split on
whether things will improve or worsen for consumers in the next
year.
A similar survey is used by all European Union member
countries.