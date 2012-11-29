BRUSSELS, Nov 29 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Nov 2012 Oct 2012 Nov 2011 Index (base 2004=100) 121.65 121.79 118.96 Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.11 0.18 0.40 Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.26 2.79 3.85 Health index 119.95 119.87 117.40 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price falls were seen for fuel products, holiday villages and fresh fruit, while rises were seen mainly for electricity, meat and newspapers. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here