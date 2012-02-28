The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer
price inflation data on Tuesday -
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES FEB 2012 JAN 2012 FEB 2011
Index (base 2004=100) 120.59 119.88 116.33
Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.59 0.73 0.58
Yr/yr change (in pct) 3.66 3.65 3.39
Health index 118.97 118.25 115.05
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said price rises were seen mainly for cut
flowers, vegetables, foreign travel, electricity, natural gas,
fuels and public transport, while prices fell for clothes and
shoes and mobile phone calls.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here
(Reporting By Ben Deighton)