BRUSSELS, Dec 21 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Dec 2012 Nov 2012 Dec 2011 Index (base 2004=100) 121.66 121.65 119.01 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.01 -0.11 0.04 Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.23 2.26 3.49 Health index 120.06 119.95 117.52 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for electricity, holiday villages, cut flowers and fresh vegetables, which were almost entirely compensated for by declines in the prices of fuels, fresh fruit, heating oil and natural gas. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here