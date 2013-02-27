BRUSSELS, Feb 27 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Wednesday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Feb 2013 Jan 2013 Feb 2012 Index (base 2004=100) 122.02 121.63 120.59 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.32 -0.02 0.59 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.19 1.46 3.66 Health index 120.27 120.00 118.97 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were recorded mainly for cut flowers, fuels, foreign holidays, fresh fruits, consumption in restaurants and cafes, meat, holiday villages, breads and cereals and alcoholic drinks. Lower prices were recorded for natural gas, electricity, clothing, fresh vegetables and communications using mobile phones. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here