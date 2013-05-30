BRUSSELS, May 30 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES May, 2013 Apr 2013 May 2012 Index (base 2004=100) 122.32 122.14 120.89 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.15 -0.04 -0.03 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.18 1.00 2.81 Health index 120.81 120.49 119.03 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for fixed-line telephones, fresh fruits, foreign holidays, potatoes, meat and cut flowers, while lower prices were recorded for fuels, electricity, natural gas and fresh vegetables. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here