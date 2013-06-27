BRUSSELS, June 27 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES June 2013 May 2013 June 2012 Index (base 2004=100) 122.53 122.32 120.61 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.17 0.15 -0.23 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.59 1.18 2.26 Health index 121.01 120.81 119.00 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for fish and foreign holidays, while for cut flowers lower prices were seen. It said the price of petroleum products barely changed between May and June, in contrast to last year when they fell. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here