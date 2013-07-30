BRUSSELS, July 30 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES July 2013 June 2013 July 2012 Index (base 2004=100) 122.66 122.53 120.83 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.11 0.17 0.18 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.51 1.59 2.32 Health index 121.06 121.01 119.21 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for holiday parks, motor fuel, hotel rooms, potatoes, newspapers and restaurants and cafes, while for fresh fruit and vegetables, foreign travel and city trips and cut flowers lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here