BRUSSELS, July 30 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Wednesday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES July 2014 June 2014 July 2013 Index (base 2013=100) 100.55 100.38 100.21 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.17 0.08 0.11 Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.34 0.27 1.51 Health index 100.46 100.34 100.24 FORECAST - A Reuters poll of three economists had forecast a month-on-month CPI figure of 0.2 percent and an annualised rate of 0.3 percent. NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for airline tickets, vegetables, motor fuel, hotel rooms, car insurance and electricity while for natural gas, fruit and foreign travel lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here