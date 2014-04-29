BRUSSELS, April 29 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Tuesday. Annual inflation was at the lowest level since December 2009, when it as 0.26 percent. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES April 2014 March 2014 April 2013 Index (base 2013=100) 100.41 100.72 99.79 Mth/mth change (in pct) -0.31 0.06 -0.04 Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.62 0.89 1.00 Health index 100.44 100.79 99.77 FORECAST - A Reuters poll of five economists had forecast an annualised rate of 1.0 percent, with a range from 0.5 to 1.1 percent. NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, air fares and dairy produce while for electricity, natural gas, foreign package holidays, cut flowers and holiday parks lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here