BRUSSELS, Oct 29 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Oct 2015 Sept 2015 Oct 2014 Index (base 2013=100) 101.50 101.15 100.22 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.35 0.07 0.13 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.28 1.06 0.09 Health index 102.27 101.85 100.28 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for higher education, vegetables, fruit and dairy products, while for heating oil, motor fuels and natural gas lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here