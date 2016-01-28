BRUSSELS, Jan 28 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Jan 2016 Dec 2015 Jan 2015 Index (base 2013=100) 101.59 101.48 99.85 Mth/mth change (in pct) +0.11 -0.13 -0.13 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.74 1.50 -0.65 Health index 102.42 102.23 100.61 FORECAST - A Reuters poll of three economists had forecast a month-on-month CPI figure of -0.2 percent and an annualised rate of 1.4 percent. NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for vehicles, alcoholic beverages and clothes, while for motor fuel, natural gas and airline tickets lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here