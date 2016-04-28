BRUSSELS, April 28 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES April 2016 March 2016 April 2015 Index (base 2013=100) 102.75 102.57 100.70 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.18 0 91 0.38 Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.04 2.24 0.29 Health index 103.53 103.47 101.12 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for vegetables, motor fuel and alcoholic beverages, while for electricity, natural gas and fruit lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here