BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday.

KEY FIGURES

CONSUMER PRICES Jan 2012 Dec 2011 Jan 2011

Index (base 2004=100) 119.88 119.01 115.66

Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.73 0.04 0.57

Yr/yr change (in pct) 3.65 3.49 3.22

Health index 118.25 117.52 114.38

NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.

KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT

-- The ministry said month-on-month rises were seen mainly for motor fuel, notary fees, fixed line telephony, heating oil, while for fresh fruit and holiday parks were recorded.

DETAILS

