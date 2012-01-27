BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The Belgian Economics
Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on
Friday.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES Jan 2012 Dec 2011 Jan 2011
Index (base 2004=100) 119.88 119.01 115.66
Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.73 0.04 0.57
Yr/yr change (in pct) 3.65 3.49 3.22
Health index 118.25 117.52 114.38
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said month-on-month rises were seen mainly
for motor fuel, notary fees, fixed line telephony, heating oil,
while for fresh fruit and holiday parks were recorded.
DETAILS
For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of
Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)