BRUSSELS, March 28 The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES Mar 2013 Feb 2013 Mar 2012 Index (base 2004=100) 122.19 122.02 120.85 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.14 0.32 0.22 Yr/yr change (in pct) 1.11 1.19 3.37 Health index 120.50 120.27 119.01 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for foreign travel, meat, fresh vegetables, restaurants and cafes, while for cut flowers and motor fuel lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here