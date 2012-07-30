The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer
price inflation data on Monday.
KEY FIGURES
CONSUMER PRICES JULY 2012 JUNE 2012 JULY 2011
Index (base 2004=100) 120.83 120.61 118.09
Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.18 -0.23 0.12
Yr/yr change (in pct) 2.32 2.26 3.75
Health index 119.21 119.00 116.61
FORECAST - A Reuters poll of four economists had forecast a
month-on-month CPI figure of 0.18 percent with a range from 0.1
to 0.2 percent and an annualised rate of 2.3 percent, with a
range from 2.2 to 2.4 percent.
NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or
environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and
petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages.
KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT
-- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen
mainly for holiday villages, hotel rooms, heating oil, road tax
and motor fuel, while for cut flowers, fresh fruit, fresh
vegetables and natural gas lower prices were recorded.
DETAILS
