BRUSSELS Jan 30 Belgium's economy accelerated in the final quarter of 2016, according to a first estimate from the central bank published on Monday, although for the year as a whole growth was at its lowest pace in three years.
The euro zone's sixth largest economy grew by 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter from the third quarter and by 1.1 percent compared to the final three months of 2015.
The pick-up from 0.2 percent expansion in the third quarter was in line with market expectations.
Eurostat will publish its first estimate for the growth of euro zone gross domestic product (GDP) on Tuesday. It is seen at 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter, from 0.3 percent in the third.
For the whole of last year, the Belgian economy grew by 1.2 percent. That compares with 1.5 percent in 2015, 1.7 percent in 2014 and a 0.1 percent contraction in 2013.
The central bank has forecast growth this year of 1.4 percent. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
