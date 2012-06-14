BRUSSELS, June 14 The Belgian government's forecasting agency has raised its estimate for economic growth this year and said Belgium's economy will again outperform the euro zone average in 2013.

The Federal Plan Bureau, whose estimates are used by the government to draft budgets, said on Thursday growth this year would be 0.5 percent, compared with a previous forecast of just 0.1 percent, and for 2013 would be 1.3 percent.

Its forecasts for euro zone are for 0.3 percent contraction this year and 0.7 percent growth next.

Belgium's economy, the sixth largest in the euro zone, is among the most open in the world and a good sign of the economic developments among euro zone peers, particularly among the stronger 'core' members.

The Plan Bureau's raised forecasts come in the same week that the central bank hiked its 2012 growth estimate to 0.6 percent from -0.1 percent, with 1.4 percent growth seen in 2013.

Both attribute the improvement to the surprise 0.3 percent expansion of the economy in the first quarter, principally due to exports.

The Plan Bureau said it believed that the economy would stabilise in the second quarter and gradually improve in the second half of this year.

The agency said it would review its figures in September before the government sets out its budget for 2013.

While Belgium has long been among the euro zone's heavier debtors, its burden has been relatively stable and its economy has grown, unlike much of the euro zone's periphery nations gripped by the debt crisis.

Belgian 10-year government debt yields hit euro era peaks of near 6 percent at the end of 2011, but the formation of a government after almost 18 months and its introduction of measures to rein in the deficit have brought yields back down to a little over 3 percent, close to euro era lows. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)