* EU Commission says not planning to warn Belgium
* Commission says has confidence in caretaker government
* Belgium faces tough economic choices as Germany slows
* Country struggles to form new government after over a year
(Updates with Commission rejection of report)
BRUSSELS, Sept 1 The European Commission denied
a newspaper report on Thursday that the EU planned to warn
Belgium over its political impasse, adding it had full
confidence in the country's caretaker government.
"Contrary to what has been claimed in media reports today,
there is no change in the Commission's position," Commission
spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen told a daily news conference.
"The European Commission, as we have repeated on many
occasions, has full confidence in the current caretaker
government and that it will take the necessary decisions in the
current context," she said.
Belgian newspaper Le Soir said on Thursday that the
Commission was due to issue the warning to Belgium when it
released its September report on the financial situation of
member states.
The Commission, the European Union's executive body, said it
was not planning to take any specific steps for Belgium.
A caretaker government has been in charge in Belgium for
over a year because political parties have been unable to agree
on the future of the linguistically divided country, with
Dutch-speaking leaders wanting more powers for Flanders.
Belgium's central bank forecast in the spring that the
country's national output would outstrip euro zone growth in
2011, as it benefited from growth in Germany, a key export
market.
However, the newspaper said that, with business surveys now
pointing to a slowdown in Germany , Belgium would
need to take painful budget-cutting measures as its public debt
is almost as large as its annual economic output.
"Belgium will need to take significant structural measures,
which cannot be decided by a caretaker government," Le Soir
said, citing an EU source.
"It's about reforms which should allow a resurgence of
economic growth. That's why the Commission now will now raise
the tone," Le Soir quoted the EU source as saying.
The European Commission will publish new 2011 forecasts for
economic growth and inflation on September 15, including
individual figures for economies of the seven largest members.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Ben Deighton and Robert-Jan
Bartunek, editing by Rex Merrifield/Ruth Pitchford)