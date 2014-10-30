BRUSSELS, Oct 30 Belgian inflation turned positive in October after registering a first year-on-year decline since November 2009 in September. The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Thursday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES OCT 2014 SEP 2014 OCT 2013 Index (base 2013=100) 100.22 100.09 100.13 Mth/mth change (in pct) 0.13 -0.08 -0.07 Yr/yr change (in pct) 0.09 -0.12 0.63 Health index 100.28 100.06 100.18 , NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT -- The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for natural gas, fruit, electricity, airline tickets, while for motor fuel, vegetables and hotels lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch here