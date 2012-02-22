BRUSSELS, Feb 22 Belgium's business
confidence index, a bellwether for the wider euro zone economy,
improved to -7.7 in February from -9.5 in January.
BELGIAN BUSINESS CONFIDENCE Feb 2012 Jan 2012 Feb 2011
Manufacturing -8.4 -13.6 3.1
Construction -9.0 -5.6 5.0
Trade -15.8 -13.4 13.0
Business-related services -0.6 5.9 16.0
Overall -7.7 -9.5 5.8
NOTE - The index, often referred to as the leading indicator,
was better than the consensus forecast for an increase to -8.5.
Forecasts ranged from -9.0 to -4.0.
DETAILS
For more information, go to the National Bank of Belgium's
Web site in English, German, French and Dutch at
www.nbb.be
BACKGROUND
The business confidence index is based on central bank
surveys of manufacturing, construction and retailing and
calculated on the basis of the difference between positive and
negative answers to questions. It is slightly positive at the
top of an economic cycle and strongly negative at the depth of a
recession.