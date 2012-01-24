BRUSSELS, Jan 24 Belgium's business confidence index, a bellwether for the wider euro zone economy, rose in January from December.

BELGIAN BUSINESS CONFIDENCE Jan 2012 Dec 2011 Jan 2011

Manufacturing -13.6 -13.8 2.9

Construction -5.6 -6.2 -3.6

Trade -13.4 -10.8 8.3

Business-related services 5.9 -0.9 18.2

Overall -9.5 -10.6 4.5

NOTE - The index, often referred to as the leading indicator, was above the consensus forecast for a slight improvement to -10.1. Forecasts ranged from -11.0 to -7.5.

DETAILS

For more information, go to the National Bank of Belgium's Web site in English, German, French and Dutch at www.nbb.be

BACKGROUND

The business confidence index is based on central bank surveys of manufacturing, construction and retailing and calculated on the basis of the difference between positive and negative answers to questions. It is slightly positive at the top of an economic cycle and strongly negative at the depth of a recession.