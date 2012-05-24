BRUSSELS, May 24 Belgium's business confidence
index, a bellwether for the wider euro zone economy, fell in May
to -11.2 points from -10.7 points in April.
It comes after Germany's closely watched Ifo business
climate index showed sentiment dropped for the first time in
seven months in May, missing even the most conservative
forecasts.
BELGIAN BUSINESS CONFIDENCE May 2012 Apr 2012 May 2011
Manufacturing -12.4 -12.4 -3.9
Construction -14.1 -9.8 -1.7
Trade -12.0 -14.4 2.0
Business-related services -2.7 -2.7 14.8
Overall -11.2 -10.7 -0.5
NOTE - The index, often referred to as the leading indicator,
was broadly the same as the consensus forecast for a decline to
-11.0. Forecasts ranged from -9.0 to -12.4.
BACKGROUND
The business confidence index is based on central bank
surveys of manufacturing, construction and retailing and
calculated on the basis of the difference between positive and
negative answers to questions. It is slightly positive at the
top of an economic cycle and strongly negative at the depth of a
recession.