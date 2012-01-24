BRUSSELS Jan 24 Belgian business
confidence rose for a second consecutive month in January and
slightly more than expected, offering some hope that the euro
zone may be pulling clear of a slowdown.
The business confidence index, often referred to as the
leading indicator, increased to -9.5 points in January, its
highest level in four months, from -10.6 in December.
A Reuters poll of eight economists had produced a median
forecast of -10.1, with a range from -11.0 to -7.5.
The Belgian indicator comes a day before the closely watched
German Ifo business climate index. That is seen rising for a
third straight month, with a marginal improvement in the view of
current conditions and a sharper increase in the expectations
component.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Rex Merrifield)