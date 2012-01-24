BRUSSELS Jan 24 Belgian business confidence rose for a second consecutive month in January and slightly more than expected, offering some hope that the euro zone may be pulling clear of a slowdown.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, increased to -9.5 points in January, its highest level in four months, from -10.6 in December.

A Reuters poll of eight economists had produced a median forecast of -10.1, with a range from -11.0 to -7.5.

The Belgian indicator comes a day before the closely watched German Ifo business climate index. That is seen rising for a third straight month, with a marginal improvement in the view of current conditions and a sharper increase in the expectations component. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Rex Merrifield)