BRUSSELS Feb 22 Belgian business confidence, a bellwether for the euro zone, improved by more than expected in February, Belgium's central bank said on Wednesday.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, improved to -7.7 from -9.5 in January.

A Reuters poll of 12 economists had produced a median forecast of -8.5, with a range from -9.0 to -4.0.

The Belgian number comes a day before the closely watched German Ifo business climate index. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)