BRUSSELS, April 24 Belgian business sentiment, a
bellwether for the euro zone, declined for a second consecutive
month in April, defying expectations for a rise, as business
chiefs in manufacturing became more pessimistic.
The business confidence index, often referred to as the
leading indicator, fell to -10.7 from -9.6 in March, the central
bank said on Tuesday.
The figure was below the average expectation from a Reuters
poll of 13 economists for a slight improvement to -9.0.
The more pessimistic view in Belgium contrasted with that in
Europe's largest economy Germany, for which it supplies a large
number of semi-finished goods.
Germany's influential Ifo business climate index
unexpectedly rose for the sixth consecutive month in a sign that
Europe's largest economy continues to outpace peers, data showed
last week. .
For Belgium, manufacturing sentiment declined for the second
month in a row. The mood in business-related services slipped
after a gain in March.
However, sentiment in construction and trade improved for
the first time in three and four months respectively.
Belgium's economy, the euro zone's sixth biggest and one of
its most open, fell into recession in the second half of 2011,
with quarter-on-quarter contractions of 0.1 percent in the both
the third and fourth quarters.
