BRUSSELS May 24 Belgium's business confidence declined for a third consecutive month in May, exclusively dragged down by weaker sentiment in the construction sector.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, fell to -11.2 points from -10.7 points in April, the central bank said on Thursday.

That was broadly in line with a Reuters poll of 14 economists, who had produced a median forecast of -11.0, with a range from -12.4 to -9.0.

Earlier on Thursday, Germany's closely watched Ifo business climate index showed sentiment dropped for the first time in seven months in May, missing even the most conservative forecasts. (Reporting by Ben Deighton, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)