BRUSSELS, June 22 Belgian business sentiment
fell for the fourth consecutive month in June to a near
three-year low as manufacturers became more gloomy about demand
and employment prospects.
The index, often referred to as the leading indicator, fell
to -13.2 points, a level not seen since October 2009, from -11.2
points in May, the central bank said on Friday.
The reading was below the -12 point average forecast in a
Reuters poll of 13 economists.
Earlier on Friday, the Munich-based Ifo think tank said its
closely watched business climate index fell for a second
straight month in June to its lowest level in over two years.
