BRUSSELS, Sept 24 Belgian business confidence, a bellwether for the euro zone, rose by more than expected in September, reaching its highest point since July 2011, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, rose to -6.7 from -8.6 in August

This is above a Reuters poll of 10 economists, which had produced a median forecast of -7.8, with a range from -9.5 to -5.7.

The rise was most pronounced in the business-related services sector, caused by a significantly brighter outlook for business and general market demand, the central bank said

The Belgian number comes just after the closely watched German Ifo business climate index, which remained below consensus but still showed a slight improvement to its highest level in 17 months. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Adrian Croft)