BRUSSELS, July 25 Belgian business confidence, a
bellwether for the euro zone, unexpectedly rose in July, with
improvements in all sectors, but economists said that it was too
early to predict a trend reversal as Europe's economic problems
persist.
The business confidence index, often referred to as the
leading indicator, increased to -11.3 from -13.2 in June, the
central bank said on Wednesday. It outperformed a Reuters poll
forecast by 12 economists, who expected a decline to -13.6.
The increase was most pronounced in the business services
sector, where the reading turned positive for the first time
since March.
"Entrepreneurs assessed the level of activity more
positively, and they are also optimistic about demand
forecasts," the central bank said in a statement.
Earlier on Wednesday, Germany's Ifo institute released its
closely watched business climate index, which fell for the third
month in a row in July to its lowest level in 28 months.
In this context, economists said that the improvement in
Belgium should not be taken as a trend reversal.
"Given the unresolved problems in Europe, we won't see a big
improvement in the coming months, even though this is a small
improvement today," Hans Bevers, an economist at Petercam, said.
Belgian consumers were less optimistic in June, after
confidence hit a seven-month high in May.
Euro zone leaders want to lift stalled economic growth and
employment after 2-1/2 years of crisis and austerity, but the
bloc has little immediate cash to invest and faces the
longer-term challenge of falling productivity and an ageing
workforce.
The Belgian central bank expects the country's economy to
grow by 0.6 percent in 2012 and by 1.4 percent next year,
following growth of 2.0 percent in 2011.
