BRUSSELS Aug 24 Belgian business sentiment, a bellwether for the euro zone, declined in August after a surprise increase in July as the outlook deteriorated in all sectors except manufacturing.

The business confidence index of manufacturing, construction, trade and business-related services fell to -11.8 from -11.3 in July, the central bank said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of 11 economists had produced a median forecast of -12, with a range from -13.5 to -10.9.

The Belgian number, often referred to as the leading indicator, comes ahead of Monday's publication of the closely watched German Ifo business climate index, which is expected to extend its decline after reaching a 28-month low in July. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)