UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS, April 24 Belgian business confidence, a bellwether for the euro zone, remained almost flat in April, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, rose a fraction, to -14.7 from -15 in March.
A Reuters poll of nine economists had produced a median forecast of -14, with a range from -12 to -17.
The Belgian number follows the closely watched German Ifo business climate index, which fell to 104.4 from 106.7 in March, missing even the lowest estimate in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources