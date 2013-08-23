BRUSSELS Aug 23 Belgian business sentiment, a bellwether for the euro zone, hit an 18-month high in August with improvement in all sectors of the economy.

The business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, rose to -8.6 points in August from -12.0 in July, the central Bank said on Friday.

The improvement was greater than that forecast in a Reuters poll of nine economists, which had a median figure of -11.0 and a range from -12.0 to -10.0. It was the second straight monthly rise.

The Belgian number comes before next Tuesday's release of the closely watched German Ifo business climate index, which is forecast to rise for a fourth consecutive month. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)