BRUSSELS Dec 20 Belgian business confidence fell in December, as managers became more gloomy about the economic outlook in the manufacturing and construction sectors, the central Bank said on Friday.

While managers in the manufacturing business became more pessimistic about all aspects of their businesses, the assessment of future demand took the biggest hit, the central bank said.

A gloomy demand outlook also hit confidence in the construction industry.

"It's a correction after the strong increase last month, but in general it points to the economic activity in Belgium growing by about 1 percent per year," said Steven Vanneste, economist at BNP Paribas Fortis.

The overall outlook for managers in the commerce and business-related services industries improved.

Overall, the business confidence index, often referred to as the leading indicator, fell to -6.4 from -4.3 in November

The Belgian number comes two days after the closely watched German Ifo business climate index, which showed that German business morale rose to its highest level since April 2012. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Adrian Croft)