BRUSSELS, April 20 Belgium's biggest energy provider said on Friday it would reduce its prices, giving relief to stretched households in one of Europe's most expensive countries for consumer goods and utilities.

Electrabel, a unit of France's GDF-Suez, said it would cut electricity bills by an average 11 percent and gas bills by 10 percent for customers paying fixed tariffs, bowing to government pressure.

Electrabel has some 60 percent of the market. Belgian media have said that it has lost thousands of customers in recent weeks. Electrabel did not say how many customers had gone to other providers.

Electrabel said the lower prices would cut the energy bill for the average family by 200 euros ($260) per year.

General manager Sophie Dutordoir told a news conference that Electrabel would not hike gas prices as planned this month for customers with variable tariffs and would drop 50 euro fines on customers who wanted to end their contracts.

"We have taken three concrete decisions which will allow us to reduce the client's energy bill, a bill which weighs heavily on a family budget," Dutordoir said.

Belgian inflation, at 3.4 percent last month, is well above the euro zone average, with the cost of energy, telephony and food far higher than in neighbouring countries.

The proposed gas price increase raised hackles because the government had told energy companies to freeze prices from April to the end of the year.

Electricity prices in Belgium are about 50 percent more than in France where prices are heavily regulated, even though the same two French utilities, GDF Suez and EDF, supply the bulk of consumers in both markets.

Belgian consumers also typically pay more for groceries and consumer goods than their neighbours.

Electrabel did not give details on how the measures would affect its financial performance.

($1 = 0.7609 euros) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Keiron Henderson)