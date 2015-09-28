By Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUGELETTE, Belgium, Sept 28 Belgian researchers
are examining the excrement of giant pandas to try to understand
how they can digest tough bamboo, hoping for clues on how to
develop new generations of biofuel.
The genetic make-up of endangered pandas is that of a
carnivore but the animals have adapted to a diet consisting
almost exclusively of bamboo.
While a few scientific studies have looked into the
digestive tract of the panda, the researchers say their study is
the first to focus on the microorganisms in the animal's gut.
"We can look for new enzymes which could be used to degrade
tough biomass," said Korneel Rabaey, professor for biochemical
and microbial technology at Ghent University, standing outside
the giant panda enclosure at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Belgium.
The results of the study may point to new, cheaper, ways to
produce so-called second generation biofuels made from plants
and biomass not destined for consumption such as corn stalks.
Six-year-old panda Xing Hui, whose name means sparkling
star, and his female partner Hao Hao, meaning kind, paid little
attention to the scientists collecting their droppings on
Monday, instead soaking up the sun and chewing through the first
stems of their daily 10-kg (22-lb) portion of bamboo.
The research may also help the pandas. "We can also go back
to the animal and understand why it is eating only certain kinds
and parts of the bamboo," Rabaey said.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and Janet Lawrence)