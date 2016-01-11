LONDON, Jan 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Belgium is rumoured to
be considering the issuance of a 10-year euro benchmark via
syndication this week, according to several market sources.
The Aa3/AA/AA rated sovereign is expected to follow on from
Ireland, which garnered 9.6bn of demand for a 3bn 1% May 2026
issue last week.
"I think everyone is expecting the Belgium 10-year this
week: that has traditionally been their January trade, and this
week is a good time for it," said one syndicate official
covering public sector debt.
"We have had a difficult opening with equity indices in
negative territory, but as we saw last week this could lead to a
flight-to-quality bid which would benefit names like Belgium,"
he said.
Two other SSA syndicate bankers also said Belgium is likely
to come this week with a 10-year bond.
Analysts at Commerzbank believe it is one of three eurozone
sovereigns considering a deal at the tenor this week.
"We view it as likely that Belgium, Slovakia and Finland
will launch new 10-year benchmarks via syndications," the
analysts said in a note.
"Taken together (with scheduled auctions), the grand total
(of eurozone sovereign supply this week) should be around
32.5bn, which would be the largest since July 2015."
Belgium's 0.80% Jun 2025 notes were trading at swaps plus
7.5bp on Monday morning, according to Eikon prices.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Helene Durand,
Julian Baker)