BRUSSELS Jan 14 Identical Belgian twin
brothers, born deaf, becoming blind and unable to bear not being
able to see and hear each other, had their wish to die granted
in a case testing the boundaries of legal euthanasia.
Doctors gave the 45-year-old twins lethal injections after
they had had a cup of coffee together and said goodbye to each
other, a spokesman at the UZ Brussel hospital said on Monday.
"It's not simply that they were deaf and blind that they
were granted the right to euthanasia. It is that they could no
longer bear being unable to hear or see the other," he said.
Belgium is one of few countries where euthanasia is legal.
A patient must be an adult, capable of making a judgment,
and the wish to die must be voluntary, overwhelming and
repeated. The patient must also be suffering persistent and
unbearable mental or physical pain beyond medical help.
In addition, the condition must be serious and incurable,
and have been brought on by illness or injury.
"Unbearable suffering can be mental as well as physical,"
the hospital spokesman said. "The brothers were inseparable.
They lived together and had the same job."
He said the brothers died on Dec. 14 and that their family
supported their wishes.
Belgium legalised euthanasia in 2002 and the number of cases
has risen every year since. In 2011, 1,133 were granted the
right to die, of which 86 percent were at least 60 years old and
72 percent suffering from cancer.
The Netherlands and Luxembourg have both decriminalised
euthanasia. Switzerland allows assisted suicide if the person
concerned takes an active role.
