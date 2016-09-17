BRUSSELS, Sept 17 A minor has been euthanised in
Belgium in what is the first application of rules adopted by the
country in 2014 allowing doctor-assisted death for children of
all ages, the head of the national committee for euthanasia said
on Saturday.
Wim Distelmans, who chairs Belgium's Federal Control and
Evaluation Committee on Euthanasia, said in an emailed statement
that the first case was reported to his committee by a local
doctor last week.
The underage person was reported as being critically ill but
no other information was given.
Belgium legalised euthanasia in 2002, and two years ago
amended the rules to permit doctor-assisted death for minors in
a hopeless medical situation.
It is the only country in the world allowing euthanasia on
minors of all ages. In the neighbouring Netherlands the practice
is possible for children aged at least 12.
Between 2003 and 2013, the number of patients being
euthanised in Belgium rose nearly eight-fold to a total number
of 8,752 cases, according to records of the national euthanasia
control committee.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)