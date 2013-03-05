UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BRUSSELS, March 5 University lecturer Koen Geens was appointed Belgium's new finance minister by the country's Flemish Christian Democrats, a spokesman for the royal palace said on Tuesday.
Geens, a professor of company law at the University of Leuven and former chief of staff to the Prime Minister of the Flanders region, succeeds Steven Vanackere, who stepped down earlier on Tuesday over a banking dispute. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts