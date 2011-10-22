UPDATE 2-Romanian justice minister quits after graft decree debacle
* Protests mostly subside after government U-turn (Adds interim nomination)
PARIS Oct 22 Euro zone countries will have to agree to a write-down on Greek debt of around half their value, Belgian Finance Minister Didier Reynders told France 24 television in an interview broadcast on Saturday.
Referring to previous discussions of a 21 percent "haircut", Reynders said: "We will have to at least double that. I think we won't be far away from abandoning half of the debt."
The finance minister said that a mechanism would need to be found to help banks to recapitalise where needed as a result, adding that the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) could play a role in this. (Reporting by James Regan)
* Protests mostly subside after government U-turn (Adds interim nomination)
LONDON, Ontario, Feb 9 - Official interest rates in Canada are low enough to stimulate growth and close the output gap by the middle of 2018, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP said on Thursday it would raise its quarterly dividend payout from the end of March by a cent, after posting a nearly fivefold rise in fourth-quarter earnings that came close to most analysts' forecasts.