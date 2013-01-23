BRUSSELS Jan 23 Credit ratings agency Fitch has
revised its outlook for Belgium's sovereign debt to stable from
negative, maintaining its rating at "AA", two notches below the
top rating.
The agency said on Wednesday that the move reflected the
budget consolidation work done by the Belgian federal
government.
"Fitch assumes the Belgian authorities will maintain a tight
fiscal stance through the period leading up to the national and
regional elections in mid-2014," the agency said in a statement.
Belgium said earlier in January that its 2012 deficit was
2.96 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), above the 2.8
percent target it had initially set for the year but within the
3 percent mandated by European Union rules.
Belgium's debt level increased to 99.7 percent of GDP in
2012, the budget ministry said, up from 97.8 percent in 2011.
Fitch said it expected the public debt-to-GDP ratio to
decline to 79 percent by 2021 adding that debt dynamics were
relatively robust.
Belgium is rated "AA" by Standard & Poor's and "Aa3" by
Moody's, with both having a negative outlook on the country's
debt.
