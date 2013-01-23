BRUSSELS Jan 23 Credit ratings agency Fitch has revised its outlook for Belgium's sovereign debt to stable from negative, maintaining its rating at "AA", two notches below the top rating.

The agency said on Wednesday that the move reflected the budget consolidation work done by the Belgian federal government.

"Fitch assumes the Belgian authorities will maintain a tight fiscal stance through the period leading up to the national and regional elections in mid-2014," the agency said in a statement.

Belgium said earlier in January that its 2012 deficit was 2.96 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), above the 2.8 percent target it had initially set for the year but within the 3 percent mandated by European Union rules.

Belgium's debt level increased to 99.7 percent of GDP in 2012, the budget ministry said, up from 97.8 percent in 2011.

Fitch said it expected the public debt-to-GDP ratio to decline to 79 percent by 2021 adding that debt dynamics were relatively robust.

Belgium is rated "AA" by Standard & Poor's and "Aa3" by Moody's, with both having a negative outlook on the country's debt. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Ron Askew)