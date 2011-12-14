BRUSSELS Dec 14 The Belgian region of Flanders has decided to opt for Dutch bank ING to handle its accounts, switching away from Belgian rivals KBC and Dexia.

Flanders premier Kris Peeters confirmed the region had chosen not to do business in future with Dexia Bank Belgium, the now nationalised activities of bailed-out Franco-Belgian group Dexia, after a 20 year relationship.

Belgian financial daily De Tijd said the business involved an annual cash flow of some 30 billion euros ($39.3 billion).

A number of public Flemish institutions have used KBC as their bank.

Peeters said the decision to opt for ING had nothing to do with the recent problems of Dexia. ING had simply made the best offer, he said.

Dexia or KBC could lodge an appeal against the move by Dec. 27.

KBC declined to comment. Dexia Bank Belgium was not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by David Holmes)