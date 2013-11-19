* Want to head Belgian government from 2014

* To seek further devolution of powers to regions

* Polls suggest N-VA to become largest party again

BRUSSELS, Nov 19 Belgium's Flemish separatist party, tipped by polls for success in elections next May, is preparing for a part in government with a programme of income tax cuts to please its well-off heartlands.

The Nieuw-Vlaamse Alliantie (New Flemish Alliance or N-VA), which advocates more powers for the Dutch-speaking region of Flanders and a steady hollowing out of the federal Belgian state, became Belgium's biggest party in 2010.

Belgium's division is as much economic as linguistic. In French-speaking Wallonia the unemployment rate is about twice the level of northern Flanders, where many voters feel they are subsidising left-wing policies of Belgium's south.

"Federal elections are on the 25th of May, on the 26th of May we want to work on a government of socio-economic reform," Ben Weyts, vice president of the N-VA, told Reuters.

Weyts said Belgium would have to cut income taxes, which are among the highest in the OECD grouping of industrial countries, and rein in government spending to reduce Belgium's sovereign debt of about 100 percent of annual economic output.

Belgium's regions already have considerable powers in areas such as foreign trade, public works and agriculture.

A government with the N-VA would transfer even more power to the regions, Weyts added.

"The goal of our confederalism and nationalism is to give the Flemish voters the policies they have been voting for so long," he said.

The N-VA did not join the current government of French-speaking socialist Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo, which was formed after record-breaking coalition talks which lasted 541 days.

Weyts said that because regional elections fell on the same day as the federal vote, alliances made in the formation of the Flemish government could be carried forward to the federal level, expediting federal coalition talks.

The N-VA, which is already part of the Flemish government, would seek to be constructive in these talks, he added.

"Our plans are an ideal, it's not a case of 'take it or leave it', we want to talk and negotiate about them," Weyts said.

Commentators have said that the N-VA would not be keen to put forward a prime ministerial candidate, as it would mean heading the state they so oppose. But Weyts said he saw no problem in doing so next year.

"Will we fill the post of prime minister? Why not? I think the N-VA would have several competent candidates," he said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by William Hardy)