By Ben Deighton
BRUSSELS Nov 27 Belgium may have a
government next week, the country's chief negotiator in charge
of forming a cabinet Elio Di Rupo said on Sunday, after
political parties clinched a deal on the 2012 budget under
pressure from rising borrowing costs.
The budget agreement was seen as the last major obstacle to
forming a government among six Belgian parties and came hours
after ratings agency Standard & Poor's had downgraded Belgium's
credit to AA from AA+, pressing the country to act.
"We hope to be able to do it (form a government) during next
week. We still have a few areas on which we need to work and we
believe that we will do it with the shortest delay possible,"
Elio Di Rupo, who is likely to be the next prime minister, told
a news conference.
"We still need a few days to finish talks in some areas.
Despite the enormous institutional work, structural reforms and
the budget, there are still some other areas of life that we
need to deal with, and after that every political formation has
its own delay, so we will go as fast as possible," he said.
Belgium has set a modern-day record for being without a
formal government. It has been about a year and a half since
elections were held last June and the lack of a government at a
time of bond market turmoil was one of the reasons Belgium was
downgraded.
"There was a desire to do what was required to have a
budget. It is there, and it's now only administrative questions
and then the parliamentary debate and we hope to have a
government in the next few days," Di Rupo said.
The wrangling over the 2012 budget and a wider loss of
confidence in European sovereign debt have pushed up Belgium's
borrowing costs sharply.
At the end of September, the yield on benchmark 10-year
government bonds was less than 3.9 percent. On Friday, it was up
to 5.9 percent.
Belgium will auction between one and two billion euros worth
of bonds on Monday and economists expect it will have to pay
more to borrow after the rating downgrade, which followed
another rough week in European sovereign debt markets.
Italy paid a record 6.5 percent to borrow money over six
months on Friday, piling pressure on Rome's new emergency
government.
The 2012 Belgian budget deal will not only help the country
in the eyes of investors, but also help it avoid European Union
disciplinary action for those who do not meet agreed deficit
reduction targets.
Belgium aims to reduce its budget deficit to 2.8 percent of
gross domestic product in 2012 from 3.6 percent expected this
year and balance its books in 2015 - in line with what it had
promised EU finance ministers.
To ensure long term debt sustainability, the country will
also reform its employment and pensions regulations, which will
help bring down public debt from 97.2 percent of gross domestic
prodcut expected this year.
The legal retirement age will not be raised from the current
65 years, but the minimum age for early retirement will be
raised to 62 by 2016.
Belgium's controversial wage indexation policy will remain
in place, but it will revise its policy, much criticised by the
Flemish-speaking part of the country, of giving unemployed
people a percentage of their former salary indefinitely.
Under the new austerity budget, Belgium will cut benefit
payouts in phases for the longer-term unemployed.
(Reporting By Ben Deighton, Writing by Jan Strupczewski;
Editing by Louise Ireland and Andrew Heavens)