BRUSSELS Dec 5 Belgium's King Albert appointed French-speaking Socialist leader Elio Di Rupo as prime minister on Monday, ending a record one and a half years to form a new government after an inconclusive election.

The palace said in a statement that Steven Vanackere would become finance minister and Didier Reynders foreign minister, a straight job switch from their previous roles in the caretaker government. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)